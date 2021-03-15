Trawler owner shot at by miscreants succumbs in Balasore; kin stage protest

Balasore: A Trawler owner, who was shot by unidentified miscreants at Balaramgadi (Chandipur) under Marine police limits today, succumbed to death while undergoing treatment at Balasore hospital.

Reportedly, the deceased Bijay Pradhan’s family members staged a sit-in in outside the hospital outpost.

The incident occurred at Balaramgadi close to Marine police station on this afternoon when nine youths accosted Bijay on some matter. The conversation soon turned sour as arguments raised to a feverish pitch.

Two irate youth then opened fired, following which, Bijay immediately rushed to the trawler for cover. However, the other three youths barged into it and shot him point-blank.

While Bijay was hit by a bullet in the chest and collapsed there, the miscreants managed to flee the spot. They had used black masks to evade identification. While five of them sped away in a bike, others ferried through the river to the Parakhi area.

Reports said the enmity was related to the burning down of shops. Sources said this might have caused the gruesome event.