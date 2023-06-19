Trawler Capsizes In Devi Mouth; Six Fishermen Rescued

Astaranga: A fishing trawler named Astaranga-3, capsized in Devi mouth at Astaranga of Puri district due to mechanical failure.

Six fishermen, who were onboard this trawler, had gone from catching fish in the sea late Sunday night. However, due to a mechanical failure, water entered the trawler and it capsized in the middle of the sea.

Fortunately, another trawler from Astaranga area, Shri Ganesh, which was fishing nearby, responded to their distress call and rescued the fishermen.

The six fishermen have been reportedly brought to Nuagarh port.