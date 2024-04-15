Travis Head Hits Maiden IPL Hundred Off 39 Balls; 4th Fastest in IPL History!

Travis Head brought up his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 RCB vs SRH Match on Monday at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener breached the three-figure mark recording the fastest hundred by an SRH batter as he reached the milestone off just 39 balls.

Head was at his aggressive best as he attacked the bowlers from the outset. His opening partner Abhishek Sharma (34) complemented the Australian well as SRH were 76/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Overall, the duo added 108 before Reece Topley dismissed Sharma. Head continued to bat aggressively and brought up his ton in the process.

After pure entertainment with the bat, Travis Head returned to the pavilion with 102 runs off 41 balls.