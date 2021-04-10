Travis Barker inks new tattoo of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s name

New York: Travis Barker debuted a new tattoo as he inked girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s name on his chest. Barker is so covered in tats from head to toe that his latest design appears to be layered on top of a different chest tattoo.

Kardashian confirmed the sentimental tattoo, posting a photo on her Instagram of the tat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)



The couple confirmed their relationship in February, but were rumored to have been dating since January.

Barker’s vast collection of body art also includes a heart inscribed with the name of his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.