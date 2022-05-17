Travel Tuesday: Best Places To Visit In India In Summer To Escape The Scorching Heat

Mumbai: Summer has arrived and everybody is looking for a break to escape from the summer heat. Thankfully, India is blessed with mountains, hills, beaches, exotic forests, and other places to visit in summer that provide some respite from the scorching heatwave. Here’s a list of the best places to visit in India in the summer. Have a look at the list before planning a holiday in India and add them to your bucket list for a heartwarming experience.

Manali: Snow-Covered Mountains

One of the popular summer holiday destinations in India, Manali in Himachal Pradesh has the perfect combination of scenic beauty, adventure, and everything you need for a memorable vacation. The picturesque town is surrounded by snow-capped mountain peaks and greenery nurtured by River Beas. Plan a Manali tour and enjoy the sights from Indian legends. Try out trekking, river rafting, paragliding, zorbing, etc. The highlight of your holiday is enjoying the snow at the Rohtang Pass.

Andaman and Nicobar – Beach Holiday

Beaches in the summer may not seem appealing but this thought certainly changes when you are in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal. Enjoy the perfect summer holiday in India by relaxing on the sandy shores, exploring the cerulean waters, tropical rainforests, and historical sites with amazing adventure sports. Relish the delicious tastes of tropical fruits and coconut water on your holiday in this haven.

Darjeeling – Large Collection of Tea

Plan a trip to Darjeeling in West Bengal, one of the popular summer holiday getaways in the North East. Presided by the majestic Kanchenjunga (8,586 meters above sea level) and snuggled by the emerald-green tea plantations. Avail the beautiful sights created by nature and man. Learn about Tibetan roots at the monasteries and indulge in delectable treats, shopping, and more.

Rishikesh – Yoga and Adventure

Want to experience the best of spirituality and adventure? Rishikesh is one of the best destinations in India for the summer holidays, as you will spend time on the banks of River Ganga at the foothills of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand. This holy town has the reputation of being the World Capital of Yoga and a hub of adventures. And if you are interested, browse through our Rishikesh packages and embark on an exciting journey! Find bliss in yoga centres, ashrams, temples, and shots of adrenaline with river rafting, cliff jumping, fox flying, India’s highest bungee jump, and other adventure sports.