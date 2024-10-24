In view of fast–approaching Cyclone ‘Dana’, Minister for Commerce & Transport, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena visited different areas of Ganjam District today and supervised the preparations to tackle the impact.

Minister Jena visited Gopalpur, Chikiti, Khalikote, Chhatrapur and other areas likely to be affected by the cyclone. There, the minister supervised the food and other facilities provided by the administration for the people.

Minister Jena said that preparations are being made closely and the people in the seaside areas have been shifted to the shelters as soon as possible. He urged the public to take precautions and not to panic as the government is ensuring zero casualties.

Yesterday, Minister Jena held a preparatory meeting with District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida and other senior officials. Khallikote MLA Purna Chandra Sethi and Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Naik were also present along with Minister Jena during the inspection of various areas today.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...