Transgenders Stage Protest In Bhubaneswar Seeking Justice For Mamita Meher

Bhubaneswar: The sensational Mamita Meher murder case has created a ruckus among the Odisha netizens. While the opposition parties and ruling party BJD are trading barbs, other social service associations and student associations are also putting pressure on the government.

Meanwhile, transgenders have also taken up the sensational murder case and hit streets in the state capital demanding action against Minister of State (MoS) Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Seeking justice for the victim’s family, the transgenders sat on a Dharna at Master Canteen Square here.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the eunuchs also burnt effigies of the concerned Minister and police as part of their protest.

They demanded that a CBI probe be conducted into the murder case and stern action against all those involved in the incident. The TG Surakhya Trust also demanded resignation of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra on moral grounds.