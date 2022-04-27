Transgenders engaged for maintaining Drinking Water Kiosks installed in Bhubaneswar by WATCO

Bhubaneswar: The Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) on Wednesday handed over maintenance responsibility of its 25 nos. of Drinking Water Kiosks located under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area to a transgender Self-Help Group (TG SHG).

“This is yet another pioneering move towards giving transgender community a bigger role in mainstream society. We have already handed over the operation and maintenance (O&M) of one of our Water Treatment Plants (WTP) located at Pratapnagari, Cuttack to a local Transgender SHG this month only” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WATCO Er. Pradipta Kumar Swain. “WATCO has planned to engage more such transgender SHGs in its activities in other ULBs of the state in future days” he added.

Members of the city based Swikruti TG SHG would be deployed from 1st May towards daily maintenance of the drinking water kiosks to maintain its hygiene and cleanliness.

During the Contract Signing Ceremony held at WATCO Corporate Office, Bhubaneswar, among other dignitaries, Ms. Meghna Sahoo, President, Swikruti TG SHG along with its member Ms. Aisha Priyadarshini Panda, Er.Sarat Mishra, Managing Director, WATCO; Er. Bishnu Charan Padhi, General Manager, WATCO Division-Iand Mr. Shyamal Kishore, Public Relations Officer, WATCO were present.

The Swikruti Transgender SHG is registered under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) and already engaged by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for various activities.

WATCO, a company owned by Govt. of Odisha under Housing & Urban Development Department, is now responsible for drinking water supply and waste water related services in 17 ULBs in Odisha.