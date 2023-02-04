Transgender Couple In Kerala, Ziya And Zahad, Announce Pregnancy

Kerala: A transgender couple from Kerala’s Kozhikode, Ziya and Zahad, is expecting their first baby in March. Taking to Instagram the couple, who have been living together for the last three years, announced the happy news.

“Though I was not a woman by birth or by my body, I had the feminine dream inside me to hear a baby calling me ‘mother’….It has been three years since we are together. Like my dream of becoming a mother, he (Zahad) has a dream of becoming a father and today a life of eight months is moving in his belly with his full consent,” Ziya wrote in the caption of the post .

Ziya was born a man and changed into a woman and Zahad was born a woman and transformed into a man. Zahad conceived the baby from Ziya as his transition process from a woman into a man was stalled for the baby and his uterus and some other organs were not removed.

“Time has brought us together. It has been three years. Like my dream of mother, his dream of father and a desire of our own brought us to one thought. Today 8 months old Jeevan is moving in his belly with full consent……supporting the decisions we made to make our wishes come true,” Ziya wrote in the caption, adding, “As far as we know India’s first TRAN’S MAN PREGNANCY”.

Since being shared, Ziya and Zahad’s Instagram post has accumulated thousands of likes and comments. Internet users congratulated the couple and wished them luck for their future.