The East Coast Railway announced a remarkable initiative aimed at transforming waste materials and scrap into stunning works of Craft as part of its ongoing commitment to cleanliness and sustainability.

This creative endeavour, driven by the employees of the Diesel and Electric Loco Shed, Traction Sub-Station, and Traction Distribution Sections, not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of railway premises but also promotes environmental awareness.

As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva and Swachhata Pakhwada campaigns, employees have utilized an array of discarded materials—including bull gears, traction bars, pneumatic pipes, compressor valves, and more—to create eye-catching art pieces. These innovative artworks include representations of India’s map in tricolor, models of famous landmarks such as the Qutub Minar and bridges, as well as whimsical sculptures of dinosaurs, musical instruments, and other creative forms.

The initiative has garnered attention from passersby and local communities, showcasing the potential of waste materials to convey meaningful messages about sustainability and environmental stewardship. Previous installations displayed at ECoR Headquarters and Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar have set a precedent, inspiring further creativity across various railway establishments.

Among the standout creations are human figures captured in dance poses, crafted from scrap metals and welded into intricate designs. These installations, made from components like cam gears and piston carriers, exemplify how discarded materials can be transformed into beautiful expressions of art.

Additionally, this initiative serves as a platform for skill development among railway employees. During their leisure time, staff from locations including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Araku have actively engaged in beautifying their surroundings through art. Some of their work can already be seen at Visakhapatnam Station, the railway stadium, and the Diesel Loco Shed, with plans for further installations across more railway stations in the near future.

By embracing creativity and sustainability, the East Coast Railway is setting a powerful example of how waste can be repurposed into art, fostering a culture of cleanliness and environmental consciousness.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related