Transformation Of Railway Stations Through Paintings

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the Redevelopment of 554 Railway Stations under the Amrit Station Scheme and laying the foundation stone and dedication of 1,500 Road Over bridges (ROBs) & Road Under Bridges (RUBs) through virtual Mode on 26th of February, 2024.

22 stations of ECoR will be redeveloped under Amrit Stations and foundation stone laying/dedication to the nation of 30 ROB/RUB will also be done.

In this connection, a competition among school children on the topic “2047: Viksit Bharat Ki Viksit Rail” was organised in various schools in towns/cities.

About 1​1,000 students from 78 Schools in ECoR jurisdiction have participated in the competition. Outstanding students will be felicitated in the programme being organised on Monday at different nominated places. Students showed their talents on how Indian Railways is continuously moving on the path of modernization to realize the vision of Prime Minister Modi of a Developed India by 2047.

ECoR did the exercise to extract the views, ideas, suggestions and visualisation in the young talented minds on the Indian Railways by 2047.