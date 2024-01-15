Trains’ movement to be affected from Jan 16 to 22 in view of Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration

Bhubaneswar: A senior official from the Railways announced on Monday that the movement of trains will be impacted from January 16 to 22 in preparation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. This is due to the urgent need for track doubling and electrification.

Ten trains, including Vande Bharat, have been cancelled while 35 trains, including Doon Express, will run on alternate routes. The run of 14 other trains will also be affected.

Vande Bharat Express running from Ayodhya Cantt to Anand Vihar was earlier cancelled till January 15 for the ongoing works, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, Lucknow Division, Rekha Sharma.

The cancellation has been further extended till January 22, she added.

Doubling of Ayodhya railway section is being done on high priority for the consecration ceremony, said a Railways official.