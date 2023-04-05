Training Programme For OBC Survey Begins In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A training programme has commenced in Bhubaneswar from today for the OBC survey which is scheduled to kick off from May 1 and will continue till May 20. A special drive will be launched from May 21 to 27 for the survey.

The survey will be carried out in both offline and online mode.

The social and educational conditions of 208 OBC communities enlisted by the state government will be collected during the survey, which will be followed by a special drive to ensure that none were left out across the state, an official said.

The survey will be carried out by the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes in all 314 blocks and 114 civic bodies areas in the state, an official said.

The objective of the survey is to get a picture of the present social and educational conditions of the people belonging to backward classes in Odisha, he said.

The state government in its notification said the survey will be carried out under the powers conferred by section 9 of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Act, 1993 and OSCBC (Amendment) Act, 2020.

According to the provisions of the two Acts, the heads of the families or any senior person can provide the family data at the survey center.

The families under survey require to give details of their ration and Aadhar cards or voter identity cards of their members.

OBC families having no ration cards may also submit their details at the survey centers. The survey centres will function at all Agnawadi centres and schools in villages. Anganwadi workers and teachers will be appointed as enumerator.

The people can also register their details for the survey online (www.oscbc.odisha.gov.in) free of cost, the official said.