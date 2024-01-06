Training On Disaster Management For CMMs & COs Held

Bhubaneswar: A 3-day training on disaster management was held from January 4th to 6th, 2024, organized by OSDMA and H&UD Dept concluded today. 40 participants City Mission Managers & Community Organisers from different ULBs participated in the training programme held here in Bhubaneswar.

The goal was to enhance the skills of City Managers and Community Organizers to effectively handle pandemic situations. The program focused on strategies for managing key issues during disasters. The objective was to create Master Trainers for Urban Odisha.

The key speakers were Sangramjit Nayak, Director of Municipal Administration, Shri Sarada Prasad Panda, Joint Secretary & Director, SUDA, Susanta Mishra, Director of Town Planning from H&UD Deptt., Smt. Susmita Behera, Executive Director from OSDMA, Smt. Lipika Dash, Joint Relief Commissioner from SRC, Prasanta Das, Director, OFDRA & Chief Fire Officer and Subrat Mishra, Deputy Director, SIRD and other officials and resource persons from OSDMA, UNICEF and other agencies.

Periodic trainings are planned to build a well-equipped disaster management team in the future.