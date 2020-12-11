Training Held For Weavers For Development of Innovative Handloom Products in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: In order to develop market-led designs focusing on the production of fabrics, suitable for
home furnishing, apparel, Saree, stole, shawl with eco-friendly colours and commercialization
of these products, a project ‘Commercialization of Handloom Products Developed by NIFT,
Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Central Silk Board, Bengaluru’ has been sanctioned by
Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha.
The programme is implemented by the State Agency for Development of Handloom Clusters (SADHAC),
Bhubaneswar in association with NIFT, Bhubaneswar and Central Silk Board, Bengaluru. The
project shall be implemented in 5 clusters namely Atta(Keonjhar), Nuapatana(Cuttack),
Gopalpur (Jajpur), Birabarapur (Cuttack) and Bhagamunda (Keonjhar).
The project aims to develop designs, eco-friendly colour recipes, training of weaver
artisans on product development and natural dye process, sample development. Further
commercialization of fabrics developed under the project shall be explored through State apex
organizations like Boyanika, Utkalika, Serifed and Bastralaya as well as at National level
organizations like Fabindia, Taneira (Tata Group) etc. In this regard, an MoU has been executed
with Fabindia by SADHAC.
A three-day training programme on ‘Design development’ for 10 artisans under the project
has been started from 10th December 2020 at NIFT, Bhubaneswar. The weavers will be trained
on the colour concept, colour trend, weaving texture and structure and designing and sourcing.
Weaver artisans from different areas like Atta, Nuapatana, Gopalpur and Birabarapur has
attended the training programme, who in turn act as ‘MCMs’ to train more weaver artisans in
their respective cluster area to develop such fabrics in Natural dyes.