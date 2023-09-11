Training for First Batch Students Starts at Skill Development Centre in Keonjhar; Tech Mahindra to Hire All Candidates

Bhubaneswar: The training programme for First Batch Students started today at the Skill Development Centre in Keonjhar. As many as 180 students have taken admissions in the first phase. The programme is being carried out under the Odisha Up-skilling and Placement Programme.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian interacted with the new batch of trainees on the digital platform and encouraged them to become the best in the world. In a keynote address, he said, “This training programme has been organised for you by the government of Odisha. Therefore, in whichever place or country you are, whenever you get a chance to serve Odisha, please do it.”

It may be mentioned here that the Odisha Government under the 5T Initiative has launched the Odisha Up-skilling and Placement Program (OUPP). This programme is aimed at training the youths of the state, upskilling them in cutting-edge technology and ensuring assured placement opportunities in the IT Sector.

This programme in its first phase is being executed in Keonjhar District in collaboration with Tech Mahindra Limited as a training partner and Tata Steel Foundation as a skilling partner. The program offers free of cost training, lodging, boarding and transport facilities.

Under this program, the youths will be trained in advanced technology tracks such as Java Full Stack, Cloud Technology and Data Analytics tools. Each batch would be of 6 months duration. In the first batch under this program, a total number of 180 candidates have joined from across the districts of Odisha.

After successful completion of training, Tech Mahindra has committed to hiring 100 per cent of candidates. Selected students shall be offered a placement with Tech Mahindra with a CTC of ₹4.25 Lakh Per Annum.

Trained candidates, upon their placement in Tech Mahindra, shall be designated as Software Engineers. During their career progression, they shall be promoted to Senior Software Engineer and finally as Tech Lead, governed by Tech Mahindra HR policy.