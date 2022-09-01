Trainee SI Dies In Road Mishap In Nuapada

Nuapada: A Sub-Inspector (SI) of police lost his life in a road mishap on NH-353 at Gotama under Jonk police station.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhanshu Sekhar Panday. He was undergoing training at Police Training College, Angul.

According to reports, the incident took place while Panday was standing on the road when the coal-laden truck hit him.

Panday was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have also seized the truck and detained the driver.

A pal of gloom descended in the area following the tragic death of the SI.