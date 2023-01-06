Trainee Plane Crashes In Madhya Pradesh, Pilot Dies

Bhopal: A pilot died while others sustained severe injuries in a plane crash in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa on Friday morning.

According to reports, the incident occured during training when the aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree.

The pilot was critically injured following the accident and was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital before he died. The plane belonged to a pilot training company.

More Details are awaited.