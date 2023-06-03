Train Tragedy: One-Day State Mourning In Odisha, Tamil Nadu

Bhubaneswar: One-day state mourning will be observed in Odisha and Tamil Nadu following the train tragedy in Balasore that left over 233 dead and around 900 injured.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin announced the one-day state mourning. No official function will be observed in the two States today.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the mishap site in the early morning today and reviewed the situation.

Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw added that the rail safety commissioner will conduct an independent investigation. Vaishnaw on Saturday reached the accident spot in Balasore and announced that a high-level committee will be instituted to probe the incident.

Reiterating that the rescue operations are the top priority of the government, he said that government is doing everything to ensure adequate medical help for the victims.

The rail safety commissioner will conduct an independent investigation. The inquiry will be led by A M Chowdhary, commissioner railway safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.

“It’s a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and state govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted,” he told news agency ANI.