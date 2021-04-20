Train services will remain normal during lockdowns: Indian Railways

New Delhi: Indian Railways have clarified that train services will be normal amid reports of overcrowding at some stations in view of regional lockdowns.

It advised the passengers to avoid any panic or speculation and come to the station only if they have confirmed or RAC ticket. The passengers are also advised to maintain social distancing norms to keep coronavirus at bay.

A Ministry spokesperson said overcrowding at certain stations will be lethal and added that there is no such situation now and trains are not going to be stopped. Even under the curfew guidelines, one is allowed to travel to the station with a valid ticket, the Ministry added.

The spokesperson said there is nothing to panic and added that enough trains are running and most of them at very less capacity utilisation.

The ministry further assured that there is no reason for anyone to panic and speculate. One should book a ticket and go to their destination in comfort. Trains will continue to run as usual.

The Delhi CM imposed city-wide restrictions, which exempted air, train or bus travellers with a valid ticket, in order to break the chain of transmission.