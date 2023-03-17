Train Services to be affected for Doubling Work between Chhatriput and Maliguda: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety related modernisation work between Maliguda and Chhatriput for the commissioning of doubling work, it has been decided to cancel and partially cancel some of the trains temporarily, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said on Friday.

According to an ECoR press note, the following trains are to be affected temporarily for the above modernisation and track linking work.

Cancellation of trains as per the following:-

18512/18511 Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Exp from Visakhapatnam on 17.03.2023 & 20.03.2023 and from Koraput on 18.03.2023 & 21.03.2023. 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Pass spl on 23.03.2023. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam pass Spl on 23.03.2023.

Partial cancellation of trains as per following:-