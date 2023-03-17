Train Services to be affected for Doubling Work between Chhatriput and Maliguda: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety related modernisation work between Maliguda and Chhatriput for the commissioning of doubling work, it has been decided to cancel and partially cancel some of the trains temporarily, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said on Friday.
According to an ECoR press note, the following trains are to be affected temporarily for the above modernisation and track linking work.
Cancellation of trains as per the following:-
- 18512/18511 Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Exp from Visakhapatnam on 17.03.2023 & 20.03.2023 and from Koraput on 18.03.2023 & 21.03.2023.
- 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Pass spl on 23.03.2023.
- 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam pass Spl on 23.03.2023.
Partial cancellation of trains as per following:-
- 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur Exp from Rourkela from 13.03.2023 to 21.03.2023 will run upto Koraput instead of Jagdalpur.
- 18108 Jagdalpur-Rourkela Exp from Jagdalpur from 18.03.2023 to 22.03.2023 will leave from Koraput instead of Jagdalpur.
- 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Exp from Bhubaneswar from 17.03.2023 to 21.03.2023 will run upto Koraput instead of Jagdalpur.
- 18448 Jagdalpur- Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Exp from Jagdalpur from 18.03.2023 to 22.03.2023 will leave from Koraput instead of Jagdalpur.
- 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samleswari Exp from Howrah from 17.03.2023 to 21.03.2023 will run upto Koraput instead of Jagdalpur.
- 18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Samleswari Exp from Jagdalpur from 19.03.2023 to 23.03.2023 will leave from Koraput instead of Jagdalpur.
- 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Pass Spl from Visakhapatnam from 17.03.2023 to 22.03.2023 will run upto Rayagada instead of Koraput.
- 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Pass Spl from 18.2023 to 22.03.2023 will leave from Rayagada instead of Koraput.
- 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Pass Spl from Visakhapatnam from 17.03.2023 to 22.03.2023 will run upto Araku instead of Kirandul.
