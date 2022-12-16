Train Services In Cuttack-Paradeep Railway Section To Be Affected; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The train services in Cuttack-Paradeep Railway Section will be affected from 17th to 26th December’2022 due to Safety Related Modernisation Work at Paradeep, East Coast Railway said on Friday.

Cancellation of Trains:

• 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express from Visakhapatnam on 18th & 25th December’2022.

• 22809 Paradeep-Visakhapatnam Express from Paradeep on 19th & 26th December’2022.

Trains to remain cancelled from 17th to 26th December’2022 from both sides:

• 18414/18413 Puri-Paradeep-Puri Express.

• 08445/08446 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack MEMU.

• 08407/08408 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger Special.