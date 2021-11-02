Train Services Affected On Titlagarh-Siker Route After Overhead Wire Snaps

Bhubaneswar: Train services were disrupted between Titlagarh and Siker Route as an overhead electric cable snapped on Tuesday morning. Following the incident, a goods-laden train and Tapaswini Express remained stranded for several hours.

The wire reportedly snapped on the impact of blasting of stones at a nearby quarry by a private contractor, said sources.

Soon after the incident, the Railways officials reached the spot to repair the damaged wire and restore the movement of the train.