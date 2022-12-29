Train Operations On Pamban Bridge Suspended Till Dec 31

Madurai: Train operations on Pamban rail bridge will remain suspended till December 31. The railway administration has stated that after the work is finished, the tests will be conducted by the railway engineers, and only then will the trains be permitted to pass the bridge.

The train services were stopped on December 23 owing to the red alert from the Continous Health Monitoring System (CHMS) set on the bridge.

The Pamban railway bridge connects the Rameswaram island area with the Mandapam mainland.

Due to this, passenger trains from Madurai and Trichy were halted at Ramanathapuram along with the express trains from Chennai, were halted at Mandapam.

Trains are not allowed to depart from Rameswaram, as per the sources.