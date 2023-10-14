Train Escort Party Detains Two Absconders From Train In Balangir

Balangir: The Train Escort (AT) Party on Friday arrested two absconders with the help of photographs in a train running between the Sambalpur to Jharsuguda section.

The accused were identified as Asgar Mandal(26) and Janbar Mondal (32) from West Bengal. They were real brothers working at a Gold Smith factory in Nagpur, where they stole one necklace and two earrings.

In this regard, a case was registered at Police Station Lakdganj of Maharastra’s Nagpur City.

Gold jewelry weighing 250 grams worth Rs. 16,00,000/-, four mobile phones, and cash of Rs. 48,245/- were reserved from them.

Upon arrival of the Lakadganj police team, both detained accused were handed over to them and recovered property under proper acknowledgment for further legal action.