Train Escort Party Detains Two Absconders From Train In Balangir
Balangir: The Train Escort (AT) Party on Friday arrested two absconders with the help of photographs in a train running between the Sambalpur to Jharsuguda section.
The accused were identified as Asgar Mandal(26) and Janbar Mondal (32) from West Bengal. They were real brothers working at a Gold Smith factory in Nagpur, where they stole one necklace and two earrings.
In this regard, a case was registered at Police Station Lakdganj of Maharastra’s Nagpur City.
Gold jewelry weighing 250 grams worth Rs. 16,00,000/-, four mobile phones, and cash of Rs. 48,245/- were reserved from them.
Upon arrival of the Lakadganj police team, both detained accused were handed over to them and recovered property under proper acknowledgment for further legal action.
Comments are closed.