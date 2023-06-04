Train Accident: 260 Injured People Still Undergoing Treatment In Odisha Hospitals

Bhubaneswar: Altogether 260 people, who were injured in the triple train accident in Balasore, are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Odisha, while around 900 have been discharged so far, health department officials said on Sunday.

Three Union ministers – Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Dharmendra Pradhan – visited the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where 202 injured people have been admitted, an official of the health facility said.

“Across the state, around 900 patients, out of 1,175 injured passengers in the train accident, have been discharged. A total of 260 injured are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals, including private ones, in Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Soro and Jajpur.

“All are stable except one whose condition is stated to be critical,” an official of the health department said.

At least 202 people injured in the accident have been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Dr Bhubananda Maharana, the emergency officer, said.

“So far 13 passengers have been discharged, while seven patients are in the ICU. The condition of the remaining patients is stable,” he said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, visited wards of the state-run hospital and interacted with the patients who suffered injuries in the accident, Maharana said, adding that the ministers spoke to the doctors to enquire about the health condition of the victims.

Mandaviya said that doctors from three premier health facilities in New Delhi – AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Hospital and RML Hospital- have reached the state along with modern equipment and medicines for the treatment of the injured passengers.

Noting that over 100 patients need critical care, he said, “We had a detailed discussion, and a working plan has also been prepared.” Mandaviya visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar where the bodies of those who died in the train crash were kept.

He held a review meeting with senior doctors and officials of the health facility in the state capital.

He also visited the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar to know about the condition of the injured patients admitted there.

On their way to Bhubaneswar, Vaishnaw and Dharmendra also visited hospitals at Soro and Bhadrak and enquired about the treatment of the injured persons admitted to these facilities.

At least 275 people were killed in the triple train accident in Balasore.

Three trains- Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train – were involved in Friday’s crash, now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2.

A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.