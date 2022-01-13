Trailer Of Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj Bhasin’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ Released

Mumbai: The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta was released on Thursday. The film is a remake of Tom Tykwer’s 1998 cult classic German movie, Run Lola Run.

The film is all set to release on Netflix on February 4.

Watch:

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, Looop Lapeta was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in January 2021 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film will now start streaming on Netflix from February 4.