Trailer Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur-Starrer Tiku Weds Sheru Out

The highly anticipated romantic-comedy film “Tiku Weds Sheru,” featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaurin the lead roles.

The film’s trailer, supported by Kangana Ranaut, was released by the makers on Wednesday, generating much excitement among fans.

Tiku Weds Sheru is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic drama and a dark satire film. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut, written and directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films.

It stars Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The film is Kangana’s maiden production after the launch of her production house in 2020.

Ranaut wanted to make this film with Irrfan Khan. However, after his demise, she decided to cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the male lead and Avneet Kaur was finalized as the female lead.

The film is scheduled to premiere on 23 June 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.