Trailer Of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Packs Solid Punch Of Laughter With Interesting Story!

The teaser of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao offered a sneak peek into its humoristic world. Well, that was indeed just the beginning, as what comes out in the trailer is a sure-shot banger. Following extended anticipation, the trailer of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been released and it is truly a more extensive glimpse of this comedy entertainer that is filled with laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

The trailer of Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is finally here and it’s an absolute treat to have a look at. A story with a backdrop of rural India talks about two young brides who get lost on a train and the quest of people who dwell into a series of bafflement on the go. Well-wrapped with great acting of the lead cast, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, and impeccable craft, the film guarantees to offer the audience a roller coaster ride of humorous moments in an engaging story. The trailer has indeed piqued the excitement to witness this comedy-drama on the big screens on 1st March 2024.

Coming from the producers of Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live, the film is sure to deliver a humorous treat on its release. Moreover, The film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on 1st March 2024.