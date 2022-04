Mumbai: The much-anticipated trailer for Anil Kapoor’s upcoming film Thar was released on Monday. The film also features Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish in pivotal roles. It is set to release on Netflix on May 6.

The trailer was shared by Netflix India, on YouTube.

This is the second time Anil and Harsh are working together after last year’s AK vs AK.