Trailer Of Abhishek Bachchan-Starrer ‘Dasvi’ Out!

Mumbai: The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan upcoming film Dasvi was released today.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film is about an uneducated politician named Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who wants to appear for the Class 10 board exam from jail.

The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

Watch:

Dasvi is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav’s Bake My Cake Films. It is presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.