Trailer Hits Bike Head-on In Sambalpur, Three Killed

Sambalpur: Three persons were killed in a collision between a bike and trailer near Badarama area in Sambalpur on Sunday evening.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, a goods-laden trailer truck crushed three speeding bikes coming from the opposite side near Kuchinda. As a result, three bike riders were mowed down to death on spot.

On information, Jamankira police rushed to the spot and seized the vehicle, and carried other legal formalities.

A case has been registered in this connection. An effort is on, to find the whereabouts of the deceased.