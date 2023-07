TRAI repeals old QoS rules for dial-up, leased line internet access

These regulations were issued when the dial up service was the only service available for accessing low speed internet. With the passage of time, the telecommunication networks, both wireline as well as wireless, have evolved to offer high speed broadband service on xDSL, FTTH, LTE and 5G etc, technologies. Whereas the leased line access services are generally offered by Internet Gateway Service Providers (IGSPs) holding an ISP licence to enterprises, is a Service Level Agreement (SLA) based service. Being SLA based service, the agreement among the contracting parties has sufficient provisions to safeguard concerns regarding service quality. Hence, the regulation on quality of service of dial-up and leased line internet access service, 2001, appears to be no more relevant in the present context.

In view of the above, earlier the Authority issued draft Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Repealing Regulations, 2023 on April 03, 2023 inviting comments of the stakeholders up to April 17, 2023. Based on the comments of the stakeholders and considering the aspect of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), the Authority has decided to repeal the Regulation on quality of service of dial-up and leased line internet access service, 2001 (4 of 2001) with effect from date of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Repealing Regulations, 2023 (02 of 2023) in Official Gazette.