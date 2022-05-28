Tragic Road Accident In Koraput Claims Three Lives, Injures Five

Koraput: As many as three persons were killed and five others sustained critical injuries after an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling in was mowed down by a speeding truck in Koraput district on Saturday.

While the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, all the injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

The mishap took place near Dayanidhiguda under Sadar police station when the speeding truck hit the auto-rickshaw from behind, causing the death of three persons on the spot. A total of eight people were going on the three-wheeler.

On being informed, the Sadar Police reached the spot, recovered the dead bodies and started an investigation into the matter.