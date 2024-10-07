Chennai: A celebratory air show by the Indian Air Force at Chennai’s Marina Beach turned tragic as three spectators lost their lives due to dehydration and overcrowding. The event, held to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force, drew an unprecedented crowd, leading to severe disruptions and chaos.

The air show, which aimed to set a record by gathering around 16 lakh people, began at 11 am and continued until 1 pm. However, the combination of high temperatures and inadequate crowd management led to dire consequences. The victims, identified as Srinivasan (48) from Perungalathur, Karthikeyan (34) from Thiruvottiyur, and John (56) from Korukuppet, succumbed to dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Thousands of attendees, many of whom had arrived as early as 8 am to secure a good viewing spot, faced extreme discomfort due to the scorching sun and lack of access to drinking water. The removal of nearby water vendors exacerbated the situation, leaving the crowd without essential hydration.

As the event concluded, the massive crowd attempted to exit simultaneously, resulting in a near stampede-like situation. The Lighthouse metro station and nearby bus stops were overwhelmed, with people struggling to find space even to stand. Traffic around Marina Beach was brought to a standstill for several hours, further complicating the dispersal of the crowd.

Emergency services were on high alert, with around 230 people admitted to hospitals due to dehydration and other heat-related issues. Local residents stepped in to provide water and assistance to those in need, but the lack of prior planning and coordination by the authorities has drawn significant criticism.

Opposition parties have blasted the state government for its failure to ensure adequate safety measures and crowd control. Inquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact causes of the fatalities and to prevent such incidents in the future.

This tragic incident has cast a shadow over what was intended to be a grand celebration of the Indian Air Force’s prowess, highlighting the urgent need for better event management and public safety measures.

