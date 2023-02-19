Traffic Restrictions In Bhubaneswar For Odisha Assembly Sessions From Feb 21

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police issued traffic regulations and restriction on vehicular movement on the roads in the vicinity of Odisha Assembly during upcoming Budget sessions.

The regulations were issued in view of security reason, a release issued by the Commissionerate police stated.

The regulations will be effective from February 21 to March 1 and March 10 to April 06, it added.

The traffic regulations are as follows—-

Vehicles coming from Housing Board Square will take diversion from Keshari talkies square taking a left turn. Vehicles coming from AG Square towards PMG will take diversion by turning right from Jaydev Bhawan and proceed on Indira Gandhi Park road. All vehicles coming from Master Canteen will be diverted towards adjoining lanes on Lower PMG. Vehicles coming from 120 Infantry Battalion square intending to proceed towards Rabindra Mandap will be diverted towards Power House Square. Vehicles coming from Raj Bhawan Square towards MLA colony and Rabindra Mandap will be diverted towards Sastri Nagar Square.

These restrictions will not apply to vehicles authorised to enter the official Buildings including the State Assembly, the State Secretariat and other offices located in this area, the statement informed.