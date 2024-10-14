Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have announced significant traffic restrictions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in preparation for the Goddess Durga immersion ceremony, known locally as Bhasani Utsav. The restrictions will be in effect from 3 PM today until the conclusion of the immersion processions.

Special makeshift ponds have been set up at designated locations in both cities to facilitate the immersion of Durga idols. The police have issued a detailed traffic advisory to help residents navigate the expected congestion and ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremonies.

The traffic restrictions will be imposed and will remain in effect from 3 PM until the immersion procession ends.

The traffic restrictions are as below:

1. No vehicles are allowed to go from Vani Vihar to Rupali Square. The vehicles that need to go to Rupali Square should take the route through Acharya Vihar.

2. The vehicles on their way to Cuttack should take the CRPF Square – Ekamra Park – Biju Patnaik College square-Jaydev Vihar route.

3. Moreover, no vehicles are allowed to take the KIIT Road to NALCO Square. However, the vehicles can take the Nandankanan to Jaydev Vihar route.

4. Vehicles coming from Khurda are not allowed to take the flyover from the Fire Station Square.

5. Similarly, no vehicles are allowed on College Square to Buxi Bazaar and Tinikonia Bagicha to Chandni Chowk Square road.

6. Similarly, vehicles are not allowed to take the route from Choudhury Bazar to Purna Sahu Square, Chandi Square to Sheikh Bazar and Mohammadia Bazar to Chandni Chowk.

However, the above regulations shall not apply to Police, Fire Brigade, Excise, Ambulance, and other emergency vehicles.

