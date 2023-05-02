Traffic PS To Come Up In Keonjhar, Barbil; Khurdha Police Outpost Upgraded To PS

Bhubaneswar: Two traffic police stations will be set up in Keonjhar district, once each at Keonjhar town and Barbil. As many as 24 additional posts have been created for this.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard today.

This aim is to improve the traffic system in these two urban bodies.

Of the 24 posts created for these two traffic police stations, two are inspectors, six assistant sub-inspectors and 16 constables.

Similarly, Khurda Industrial Area Police Outpost has been upgraded as Industrial Estate Police Station with creation of 23 additional posts. The Chief Minister has approved a proposal in this regard. The Chief Minister had earlier directed to strengthen security arrangements in Khurda industrial area.

The new posts include an inspector, six sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, two havildars and 11 constables.