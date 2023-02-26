Traffic Constable Injured In Attack By BSF Officer In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A traffic constable was injured in an attack by a BSF jawan at VSS Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The injured constable, identified as Manoj Behera has been admitted to Capital Hospital.

On the other hand, accused BSF official Sangram Biswal has been detained by Sahid Nagar police and is being interrogated by the police. Sangram is an assistant commandant in the BSF.

According to reports, Sangram Biswal had gone to VSS Nagar market to purchase mutton today. He parked his bike at a parking prohibited zone.

The traffic constable, who was on duty there, stopped him and asked Sangram to remove the bike from the prohibited area that led to a tussle.

Later, the matter turned ugly and the scuffle intensified. The BSF officer attacked him with kick and punches.