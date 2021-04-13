Traffic Constable Fined
Traffic Constable Fined Rs 2K For Not Wearing Mask In Puri

Puri: An on-duty traffic constable posted in the pilgrim town was on Tuesday fined Rs 2,000 for violating COVID-19 guidelines by not wearing face mask.

“We have fined our own Traffic constable of Rs 2,000 for not wearing mask. And he, as a responsible citizen has paid. Wear Mask always; Or Pay the fine. There is no alternative,” tweeted Puri Police.

Worth mentioning, on April 9, the State government doubled the fine amount for violation of mask-wearing norm. Accordingly, violators will have to pay Rs 2,000 for the first two violations and Rs 5,000 for subsequent offences.

