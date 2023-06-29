Traffic Advisory for Suna Besha today

Puri: The Puri Police has released detailed route plan for the vehicles that will be coming to Puri for Suna Besha.

Traffic regulations are in force w.e.f. 12.30 P.M. as per mobility plan for Suna besha 2023. All the light vehicles from Bhubaneswar side on NH-316 are diverted from Malatipatapur via ROB, Nilachal Link,Toshali Chhak, Grid Station Chhak, Bhudan Chhak, and parking in ITI, Indoor Stadium, Helipad, Sanskrit University Car Parking.

The exit route for light vehicles from Talabania side is via ITI, Central School, Bhudan, Grid Station, Balighat, New Nabakalebar Road, Biraharekrushnapur and NH- 316.

All the two wheelers from Bhubaneswar side on NH-316 are entering Puri via Malatipatapur, Batagaon, New NH bypass upto Mangalaghat and parking in Jagannath Ballav, Matitota Parking, Vehicles having passes are entering via Malatipatapur, Batagaon, Mangalaghat, Sterling, Hans Cocopalm, Lokanath Road to park at Gadadhar High School ,Chapan Chhak,Yatrika & Nali Field Parking (Baliapanda).

They will return on same route. Light vehicles from Konark will park at Talabania. Two-wheelers from Konark side will park at Blue Flag Beach via Grid Station, ITI, City Road, Subash Bose Chhak. They will return on the same route. Regular Passenger buses are plying to Talabania bus stand as per mobility plan.