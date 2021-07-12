Traditional Delicacies From Odisha You Must Try On ‘Rath Yatra’

New Delhi: Jagannath Rath Yatra is an auspicious festival that celebrates the journey of Lord Jagannath with his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and younger sister Subhadra to their aunt’s house, Gundicha Temple. During this 9 days long festival, 56 dishes are served to deities, known as Chhappan Bhog.

Dalma

It is a mix of lentils and vegetables, prepared without oil. It is one of the city’s special attractions and is offered to Lord Jagannath during the Rath Yatra. Interestingly, it was also added to the President’s food menu after a special request from former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam.

Mahura

Mahura is a very famous Prasad of Lord Jagannath, Puri, Odisha. It is tasty as well as healthy at the same time, as it contains many veggies.

Rasabali

Made from pressed cottage cheese, Rasabali is deep-fried till it reddens. This sweet dish is diverse and delicious. The best place to try Rasabali is Jagannath Temple.

Pitha

Made from rice, Pitha is a sweet dish and is served as different versions in Puri. Some of these versions are Mandha Pitha, Endhuri Pitha, Arisa Pitha, and Chakuli Pitha.

Chenna Poda

Best served at sweet shops around the Jagannath Temple, Chenna Poda is a sweet dish that is cooked for several hours. It is made from cottage cheese and caramelised sugar.

Malpua

This mouth-watering dish is served as the morning food to Lord Jagannath at the Puri Temple. It is made out of cardamoms, coconut, milk, and fennel seeds.

Khichdi

Served alongside curd and papad, Khichdi is also one of Lord Jagannath’s maha bhog dishes. Some of the ingredients include rice, lentils, coconut, sugar, and cinnamon.

Khaja

Another delicacy during Rath Yatra is Khaja. Refined wheat flour with sugar is made into layered dough, with or without dry fruit or other stuffing, and lightly fried in oil to make khaja. It is one of the most famous sweets of Odisha and is also an offering in the Jagannath Temple, Puri.