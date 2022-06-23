Traditional dance performed at Bhubaneswar airport to greet NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar: NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu reached Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar from MCL guest house amid tight security.

Reportedly, supporters gather at airport to greet her. She is expected to board flight to Delhi at 9.40 am.

Traditional dance was performed at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to greet NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

She will leave for Delhi and file her nomination for Presidential Elections tomorrow, June 24th.