Traders Body Decides To Shut Shops For 9 Days In Nuapada

Nuapada: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the district, the Trade Association of Khadiala has decided to close shops for nine days from April 16 in Nuapada district.

Reportedly, the shops dealing with essential commodities will remain open while the vegetable shops will function from 5 am till 10 pm.

The Khadiala Trade Association president Rashmi Ranjan Chalan has urged locals to cooperate and be cautious. As per available information, the move has been adopted to break the chain of the spread of the virus that has been on a rise recently.

Meanwhile, Nuapada collector Swadha Dev Singh welcomed the action taken by the Trade Association.