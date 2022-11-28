Traders’ Association Calls For 12-Hr Bandh In Padampur Tomorrow

Padampur: The traders’ association of Padampur has called for 12-hour bandh in the urban area on Tuesday. The bandh call was given in protest against the GST raids at some business establishments, which were, they termed, politically motivated.

The bandh will be observed from 6am to 6 pm, traders said.

However, the government offices and schools and Colleges will function normally as these were excluded from the bandh. Similarly, the bandh will not affect the vehicular communication in the town, the traders association said.

Association president Pratap Mishra said that bandh will be observed in protest against the hasty GST raids on some commercial establishments. He said that GST officials are harassing the traders who have no relations with politics.

All the shops, business complexes and establishments will remain shut for 12 hours, he informed.

Notably, the GST officials had conducted raids at some shops in Padampur market on Monday afternoon. The move of the GST officials came hours after the Income Tax department carried out searches at the residences of some businessmen who are the local leaders of BJD.