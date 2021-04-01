Tractor Driver Killed As Tyre Burst While Inflation

Puri: A tractor driver was killed in an unfortunate incident after a tyre of the vehicle bursted while inflating at a garage near Atharanala area in Puri district today.

The deceased was identified as Akhay Jena of Krupasagarpatana area under Sadar police limits.

Reportedly, the incident took place the victim was aerating the tyre and when the tube suddenly exploded. The driver of the vehicle died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.