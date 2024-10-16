Bhubaneswar: Continuing the festive season, Odisha celebrates Gajalaxmi Puja today where Goddess Laxmi –the Goddess of wealth is worshipped. The puja incepts on Kumar Purnima, which is the full-moon day (Sharad Purnima) on the Odia month of Aswina (Sept-Oct).

Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations in Dhenkanal is almost a century-old tradition. Every year, Goddess Laxmi is worshipped here for 11 days from the day of Kumar Purnima. This is followed by Visarjan Utsav with a huge street carnival.

This celebration, particularly grand in the districts of Dhenkanal and Kendrapada, has deep historical roots and continues to attract thousands of devotees each year.

Dhenkanal: A Century-Old Tradition

The history of Laxmi Puja in Dhenkanal dates back to 1923. It began modestly with leaves and petromax lamps, initiated by Brajakishore Pattnaik, Natabar Debata, Gatikrushna Pattnaik, and others at Kunja Sahoo Chhak, now known as Ganesh Bazaar1. Despite initial challenges, the festival gained momentum in 1943, thanks to the efforts of Natabar Debata and his associates at Majhigarh, today’s Meena Bazaar. Today, Dhenkanal’s Laxmi Puja is a grand 11-day event, with 38 pandals adorning the town, each showcasing creative themes and vibrant decorations.

Kendrapada: A Celebration of Devotion

In Kendrapada, Laxmi Puja began around 1922-23 with the arrival of ‘Badababaji’ Shri Shri Radharaman Deb1. The first Gajalaxmi Puja was celebrated in 1928 at the Old Bus Stand, marking the beginning of a tradition that has thrived for over nine decades. The festival, starting from Kumar Purnima, spans seven days and culminates in a two-day immersion celebration1. This year, 68 pandals across Kendrapada are participating, transforming the town into a vibrant hub of devotion and festivity.

A Festival of Lights and Joy

Both Dhenkanal and Kendrapada are renowned for their elaborate Laxmi Puja celebrations. The towns are adorned with colorful lights, and the air is filled with the sounds of devotional songs and the aroma of festive delicacies. The celebrations not only honor Goddess Laxmi but also bring communities together, fostering a sense of unity and joy.

