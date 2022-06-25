TPWODL Inks MoU ‘Udaan’ To Facilitate Technical Education To Business Associate workforce

Sambalpur: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Innodust Tech solution Private Limited to facilitate technical competency enhancement of its Business Associate workforce at its corporate office in Burla, Sambalpur.

Innodust Tech solution Private Limited is a leading service provider of Skill Development Training for Industrial Training, Summer Training, Workshop, and R & D activities in Odisha.

Under the Scheme titled ‘Udaan’ TPWODL’s Business Associate workforce who could not avail opportunities of formal structured technical education will undergo comprehensive theoretical and practical technical training which will help them become more competent technically.

Along with the technical course, TPWODL will also provide training on Safety, Ethics and Customer Centricity to its Business Associate workforce to help them provide the highest quality services to its customers.

On this occasion TPWODL CEO, Er. Gajanan Kale said TPWODL is concerned and committed to helping our Business Associate workforce to learn advanced technical requirements to serve our customers well and grow along with the company.