TPWODL GM In Vigilance Net: Over Rs 7.2L Cash Seized From House; Duplex Unearthed In Raipur

Cuttack/Sambalpur: The Odisha Vigilance has traced properties worth crores illegally amassed by Santosh Kumar Darjee, General Manager, Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) in Sambalpur district following raids over allegation of disproportionate assets.

According to Vigilance, three teams consisting of one DSP, six Inspectors, two ASIs and other staff carried out simultaneous raids at three places including Darjee’s office and residence earlier today.

“It is suspected that Mr Darjee has purchased assets outside the State from ill-gotten money amassed in Odisha. One Duplex house in the name of his spouse in prime area of Raipur at Sector 12, Atal Nagar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh has been unearthed,” the Vigilance said.

During the search, a cash amount of Rs 7,20,360 was recovered from his houses. Other assets unearthed so far include, a palatial double-storeyed building at Sambalpur, two plots in prime area of Ainthapali, two four-wheelers (Volkswagen and Hyundai Verna) worth approx Rs 20.59 Lakh, two two-wheelers ( Yamaha R-3, Suzuki Burgman Street) worth approx Rs 4.61 Lakh, two lockers at Axis Bank and HDFC Bank and bank deposits which are under verification.