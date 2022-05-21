TPSODL warns customers against the fraudulent messages for updating KYC

Brahmapur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government for power distribution in Southern Odisha, today, issued an advisory against the unscrupulous elements, who are misleading the people with messages/SMS to update their KYC and contact the electricity officer at 6371461080.

These individuals have been engaging with customers without any authorization of TPSODL.

TPSODL urges customers to take all precautions before responding to such messages/calls. The company never asks any customer to share any password, OTP, bank details, or laptop/mobile screen during payments with Executives. The company advices to use authorized payment modes for all bills.

TPSODL has a dedicated 24*7 Toll Free No. 1800-345-6797/ 1912 as a one-point solution to many grievances. The company urges all its customers to immediately report any such message/ call by any individual asking for transaction or banking details.

“We at TPSODL, have always maintained focus on value creation for all our customers. We are keeping a close watch on such fraudulent malpractices and wish to alert our customers of such fake domains. We would urge them to follow authorized payment channels by the company and inform us at our toll-free no. if they come across such fake individuals” said Mr. Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd.